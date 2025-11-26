Home>News>₱.8-m worth of marijuana found by BOC-Clark in ‘Labubu’ stuffed toys
News

₱.8-m worth of marijuana found by BOC-Clark in ‘Labubu’ stuffed toys

Itchie G. Cabayan6
Marijuana found in Labubu stuffed toys
Authorities inspect the contraband seized by BOC personnel in Clark. (JERRY S. TAN)

High-grade marijuana or “kush” with an estimated value of ₱807,000 and weighing 538 grams were seized by personnel from the Bureau of Customs (BOC) through the Port of Clark.

The contraband, concealed inside a parcel declared as “keychains”, was determined to have originated from Hong Kong and bound for Biñan, Laguna.

BOC Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno commended the vigilance of Port of Clark personnel and partner agencies for their swift action.

“This successful seizure, through the coordinated efforts of the BOC and partner enforcement agencies, demonstrates our unyielding resolve in preventing the entry of illegal drugs into the country. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to protect our people and uphold public safety,” Nepomuceno said.

BOC deputy chief of staff and spokesman Atty. Chris Noel Bendijo said the parcel arrived on November 15, 2025 and was flagged by the BOC’s X-ray Inspection Project (XIP) due to suspicious images revealed during scanning.

On November 19, operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) conducted a K-9 sniff test, which yielded positive indications for narcotics.

Bendijo said a full physical examination followed, revealing two boxes of “Labubu” keychains. Each box contained two transparent sealed pouches filled with dried leaves and fruiting tops suspected to be high-grade marijuana.

Samples submitted to PDEA for chemical analysis confirmed the substance as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active component in marijuana and a dangerous drug under Republic Act No. 9165, as amended, he added.

A Warrant of Seizure and Detention was issued against the shipment for violating Section 118(g), Section 119(d), and Section 1113 paragraphs (f), (i), and (l) of Republic Act No. 10863, otherwise known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), in relation to R.A. No. 9165.

Meanwhile, District Collector Jairus S. Reyes praised the vigilance and profiling skills of the Port’s frontline officers, saying: “The Port of Clark maintains a heightened watch against any form of drug smuggling. Our proactive operations safeguard the public from the harms of illegal drugs and contribute to building safer communities.”

Nepomuceno said the apprehension aligns with the marching orders of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to intensify the fight against illegal drugs and protect the welfare of the Filipino people through strengthened border security and law enforcement coordination.

DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

