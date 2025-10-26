₱10 million worth of liquid cocaine seized from Brazilian who was nabbed at NAIA

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Approximately 1,899 grams of suspected liquid cocaine worth ₱10,064,700 were intercepted by authorities during an interdiction operation at the Customs International Arrival Area, NAIA Terminal 3.

Conducted at around 5 p.m. on October 24, the operation led to the arrest of Brazilian “Elysa”, 32, a businesswoman from Chapadinha, Maranhao, Brazil.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) headed by Ariel Nepomuceno reported that confiscated from the Brazilian’s possession was one black brassiere labeled “DelRio” containing ten knot-tied transparent latex pieces filled with a yellowish liquid substance suspected to be liquid cocaine, with a total approximate weight of 1,899 grams.

Also seized from her were her Brazilian passport, boarding documents, foreign currencies, assorted bank cards, cellphones and various personal belongings.

The suspect will be charged for Violation of Section 4 (Importation of Dangerous Drugs) under Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 which is punishable by life imprisonment to death and a fine ranging from ₱500,000 to ₱10 million, depending on the quantity and nature of the substance involved.

Nepomuceno said the confiscated substance has been submitted to the PDEA Laboratory Service for qualitative and quantitative examination.

Meanwhile, the suspect is currently under the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for inquest proceedings and all operating personnel were reported safe and accounted for.

Said interdiction was jointly carried out by members of the BOC, NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG) composed of personnel from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), PNP Aviation Security Group (AVSEGroup), Airport Police Department (APD), PNP Drug Enforcement Group (DEG), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI).