News

₱55.3-M worth of shabu hidden in bibles seized by BO-NAIA

Itchie G. Cabayan6
Bibles with shabu from a German national
A BOC-NAIA personnel holds the Bibles used to conceal shabu while the German suspect (right) looks on. (JERRY S. TAN)

THE Bureau of Customs – Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) intercepted a foreign passenger carrying P55.3 million worth of shabu at the arrival area of Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

A report from BOC-NAIA District Collector Atty. Yasmin Mapa said that on February 13, 2026, the passenger, a German national, arrived on a connecting flight from Addis Ababa when he was flagged after the X-ray Inspection Project (XIP) detected in his baggage irregular images during routine non-intrusive screening.

Acting on the XIP alert, Customs examiners conducted a 100% physical examination and discovered white crystalline substances concealed in a false compartment in the baggage lining and hidden inside two hollowed-out Bible books, wrapped in multiple layers of plastic and duct tape.

The seized substances weighed approximately 8,145 grams with an estimated standard value of ₱55,386,000. The K9 sweep and field testing yielded positive indications for Methamphetamine Hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu.

The operation conducted jointly by BOC-NAIA, Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (CAIDTF), the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) was in line with the intensified border protection directive of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to strengthen anti-smuggling and anti-illegal drug efforts, Mapa said.

Mapa underscored the critical role of technology in frontline enforcement, emphasizing that “the successful interception demonstrated the effectiveness of the XIP and the Bureau’s layered examination process, the Bureau’s examination process in detecting concealed contraband and enabling prompt enforcement action.”

For his part, BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the seizure reflects the Bureau’s sustained enforcement posture across all ports of entry.

“We are tightening our controls through technology, intelligence, and inter-agency coordination. Our message is clear—attempts to bring illegal drugs into the country will be detected, intercepted, and prosecuted.”

Meanwhile, the passenger and seized items were turned over to PDEA for investigation and inquest proceedings for violations of Republic Act No. 9165 and Republic Act No. 10863.

