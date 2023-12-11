1.5 million arrivals expected in December – BI

222 SHARES Share Tweet

ABOUT 1.5 million total arrivals is expected during the last month of the year, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that travel trends show a major increase in travelers in 2023. By the Q2 of 2023, Tansingco said that the BI started recording around 1 million arrivals per month, a far cry from the less than 100,000 arrivals per month during the height of the pandemic.

The BI, he said, had beefed up its manpower and has deployed augmentation teams and mobile counters to ensure smooth operations during the holiday season.

For November 2023, the BI recorded a total of 1,160,699 arriving passengers, almost half of which are foreign nationals and Tansingco said this reflects that the aggressive tourism campaigns of the government is working.

Prior to the pandemic, the BI recorded 1.7M arrivals during December. The total number of arriving passengers for the entire year is already 79% higher than in 2022.

Meanwhile, Tansingco shared that Filipino outbound tourism has also bounced back. In November, the agency saw almost 1.1M departures, a figure already very close to the 1.3M recorded in November 2019.