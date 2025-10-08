‘10.10 Super Seat Fest’ launched by Cebu Pacific

266 SHARES Share Tweet

Air travelers now have the opportunity to lock in unforgettable trips for 2026 as Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, unwraps its “Super Seat Fest” in time for 10.10 festivities.

It was learned from CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero that from October 7 to 12, passengers may book flights to select domestic and international destinations for as low as P10 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period is from March 1 to September 30, 2026 which, she said, is ideal for summer breaks, long weekends and mid-year holidays.

She said that with CEB’s extensive network and key hubs in Manila, Clark, Cebu, Davao and Iloilo, travelers now have greater access to both local and international adventures.

Romero added that for domestic getaways, Puerto Princesa offers access to the UNESCO-recognized Underground River and island-hopping in Honda Bay, while El Nido is known for its lagoons and coastal views and travelers can also discover Port Barton in San Vicente, a quieter beach destination exclusively served by CEB through its Cebu hub.

“After exploring local destinations, those planning trips abroad can enjoy direct flights to Hong Kong, a favorite for theme parks, shopping and harbor views. Bangkok also continues to entice travelers with its food, cultural landmarks, and river cruises. Both cities are accessible across CEB’s hubs,” she added.

For those eyeing Singapore, she said that visitors can enjoy local eats at hawker centers and explore shopping streets or head to Sentosa for beaches and theme park fun,and Gardens by the Bay for its indoor gardens and light displays.

Presently, CEB operates in 37 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

According to Romero, passengers are encouraged to add Go Flexi when booking, which lets them cancel and convert their flight into a non-expiring Travel Fund. The bundle also includes a 20kg checked baggage allowance and a Standard Seat of their choice and CEB offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons.