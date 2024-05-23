100-day countdown and launch of Birth Centennial Logo for Manlilikha ng Bayan Magdalena Gamayo

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) unveiled the Birth Centennial Logo of Manlilikha ng Bayan Magdalena Gamayo, marking the beginning of a 100-day countdown to this significant occasion. In honor of the upcoming centennial of MB Magdalena Gamayo’s birth, the logo was revealed by the NCCA on May 6 in her hometown of Pinili, Ilocos Norte, at the GAMABA Cultural Center.

This momentous event began with a prayer led by MB Adelita Romualdo-Bagcal, followed by a keynote message from Senator Loren Legarda. NCCA Chair Victorino Mapa Manalo provided the rationale for the Birth Centennial Celebration. Messages of support were delivered by the governor of Ilocos Norte, Hon. Matthew Marcos Manotoc; Pinili Mayor Rommel Labasan; and Presidential Assistant for Northern Luzon, ASec. Ana Carmela V. Remigio. Commissioner Reden S. Ulo, head of the Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan Executive Council, explained the rationale behind the Birth Centennial Logo. Finally, MB Magdalena Gamayo herself shared a message. The evening also featured cultural performances by the Ilocos Norte National High School Tamboreros, the Tagnawa Dance Troupe, and the Northwestern University Saguday Chorale.

Guided by the GAMABA Executive Council, the NCCA is leading a series of events and initiatives to honor MB Magdalena Gamayo’s birth centennial. These celebrations aim to inspire younger generations to continue her remarkable legacy and the enduring values that have shaped the shared history and traditions of the Ilocano community and the cultural heritage of the country. The series of events are as follows: online publicity campaign on the weavers of GAMABA Cultural Center and students from the Inabel Weaving Training Program through the NCCA Facebook page on May 30; turnover of her inabel works to the National Museum of the Philippines – Ilocos on June 24; online lecture, “The Inabel Textile Tradition of Ilocos Region and the Legacy of MB Magdalena Gamayo on July 19; her birth centennial celebration on August 13; culmination of 100 learners training completion of the Inabel Weaving Learning Program led by her and Dr. Edwin Antonio, “SAGUT: 100 Learners for Gamayo’s 100 Culminating Activity in August 2024; inabel weaving competition throughout the Ilocos Region by NCCA from October to November 2024; and Birth Centennial Lecture Series across the nation by NCCA from October to December 2024.

The celebration will continue through 2025 with a traveling exhibition, “Birth Centennial Exhibit: Life, Works, and the Enduring Legacy of Nana Dalen,” from February to May 2025, and a culminating celebration of the Birth Centennial Year and the launch of the Birth Centennial Coffee Book on August 13, 2025.