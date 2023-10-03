100 years of faith: A secret to a lifelong journey of Butuan City centenarian*

388 SHARES Share Tweet

In the heart of Butuan City lies a living testament to a century of faith, love, and unyielding resilience.

Nanay Medianera Uy, a centenarian who recently celebrated her 100th birthday this year, is among the 100-year-old and above Filipino citizens who have been recognized by the government through the implementation of the Centenarian Program.

Her name, Medianera, which is a Spanish term, defines her role in the life of her family as their ‘mediator’.

“Ako nag ampo nga ako iyang tagaan ug maayong kinabuhi uban akong mga anak ug ako nagpabiling malipayon uban kanila,” Nanay Mending said.

(I always prayed [to God] that He gives me a good life together with my children, and up until today I live a happy life with them.)

True to her name, Nanay ‘Mending’ is the center of morals – kindness, faith, love – and in her example, the Uy family lives.

In July 2023, personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office Caraga celebrated the milestones of Nanay Mending and honored her remarkable journey through a century of memories, love, and devotion.

When asked about the secret to her remarkable longevity, her eyes welled up with tears, her voice echoing the depths of her faith.

“Ang sikreto ko mao gyud ang atong Ginoo,” she softly replied.

(My secret has always been our Almighty God.)

Her enduring faith in God is the cornerstone of her resilience. Nanay Mending also gratefully acknowledged the role of her children as God’s instruments in ensuring her well-being, especially at the remarkable age of 100.

“Ako ilang gitagaan sa tanan nakong mga panginahanglan—akong mga pagkaon, akong tambal, ug akong mga caregiver nga nag guide sa ako adlaw-adlaw. Salamat gyud sa Ginoo,” she said, expressing her full gratitude.

(They give me everything I need—my food, my medicine, my caregivers who guide me each day. Thank you so much, Lord.)

Nanay Mending was given a Php 100,000 centenarian cash gift and a letter of felicitation signed by the Philippine President, which were personally handed over to her by the DSWD Field Office Caraga personnel, together with Ms. Josefa Tan, the Senior Citizen Focal of Butuan City Social Welfare and Development Office (SWDO), and representatives from the Council of Barangay Holy Redeemer and the Federation of Senior Citizens Association (FSCAP).

Her story, which is deeply rooted in gratitude and reflection, is a true testament to a fruitful centennial life, leaving an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to share in her lifelong journey.

Nanay Mending is just among the more than 12,000 centenarians nationwide who received incentives from the government, in recognition of their great contribution to nation building, since the implementation of Republic Act 10868 or the Centenarians Act of 2016.