1000 Delivery Riders Receive #WelcomeHomeSafe Experience from New Ariel Hygiene Pro

With the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Filipinos continue to battle the threat of staying outdoors and the risks that come with it. Frontliners have went above and beyond with their public service, making sure that our lives continue, despite the lack of movement outside our homes.

Edison Awa, a 31-year-old J&T delivery rider continues to work outside for his family, despite the risks that he might encounter. “Ako ay kumakayod para sa aking pamilya. Kahit mahirap ang buhay, lalo na ngayon na may banta ng COVID-19 sa ating kapaligiran, pilit ako lumalaban para sa aking pamilya. Sila ang inspirasyon ko para mabuhay at sila din ang aking sandigan. Kaya naman itong pagsisikap ko ay inaalay ko sa kanila.”

#WelcomeHomeSafe Deliveries

As one of the biggest courier services in the country, serving thousands of Filipino homes, Ariel partnered with J&T Express to provide one thousand riders with #WelcomeHomeSafe packages containing the new Ariel Hygiene Pro.

“Despite the challenges that delivery riders faced during this COVID-19 crisis, they have shown resilience and dedication to fulfil their job without any hesitation. Thus, they truly deserve to be protected and safeguarded from viruses especially as they get home from work,” shared Zoe Chi, Vice President of J&T Express.

Since the start of lockdown, J&T rider, Edison washes his daily uniform with Ariel, 3-4 times a week to protect himself and his family. He shared, “Ngayon na mayroon silang bagong produkto na handog, ang Ariel Hygiene Pro, masasabi ko na kampante ako sa linis na bigay nito dahil sa subok na magaling sa pagtanggal ng dumi at germs ang Ariel. Masaya ako sa partnership na ito dahil kami ay nabigyan ng libreng produkto ng Ariel. Ito ay lubos na makakatulong sa aking pamilya hindi lang sa paglalaba, pati na din sa pagiging malinis at protektado.”

With Ariel Hygiene Pro’s triple deep clean technology, every rider’s uniform gets the ultimate clean experience delivered via Antibac Booster Formula that removes tough stains, 99.9% of germs and viruses.

Zoe Chi expressed, “We are grateful that J&T Express is a part of this collaboration with Ariel Philippines in recognizing the hard work of our delivery riders.”

Celebrating Everyday Heroes with a #WelcomeHomeSafe Treat

And just like our hardworking J&T Express riders, there are thousands more everyday heroes that Ariel wants to give the #WelcomeHomeSafe experience to. Ariel celebrates these warriors and advocates for #WelcomeHomeSafe for them and their families.

Atom Araullo, Ariel’s newest brand ambassador, recently celebrated and gave recognition to a hundred essential workers who shared their heartwarming stories in a Facebook livestream, in line with the #WelcomeHomeSafe campaign.

Joemari Bayaua Molina is a TNVS driver who puts himself at risk to germs and viruses, so he could provide for his family. “Maliban po doon sa gamit niyang [Joemari] alcohol sa loob ng sasakyan, bago po siya pumasok ng bahay, kailangan po siya maghugas. So, alcohol po talaga. Tapos bago po siya pumasok, may plangana at Ariel na,” shared Joemari’s wife when asked about how their current #WelcomeHomeSafe routine.

Rowena Estacio expresses her support towards the many delivery riders who put themselves at risk every day. “Bumagyo man o tindi ng init ng araw tuloy pa din ang kanilang serbisyo! Hindi alintana ang ulan, init, pagud, gutom at risk sa kalsada maihatid lang ang inyong pangangailangan sa tamang oras.”

Melvin Oroceo, works an 8-5 shift as a delivery rider, sending two hundred and more packages in a week. “As a father who always work for our family who’s always on the road, because he is a micro finance collector, we are aware that he is prone to many floating molds, bacteria and viruses specially handling money from different clients.” Realyn Quiozon, Melvin’s wife shared her concern regarding her husband’s job.

“We make sure that before he enter[s] our home he completely, did sanitation by hand washing, sanitizing, soaking his clothes with Ariel because we have kids that [we] need to protect and it would be my best auxiliary before going inside our home.” Realyn shared in her #WelcomeHomeSafe post.

“Safety first during pandemic!” Mary Rose Amazon shares her priority for her partner, Ariel Cruzada, who works as a security guard for 12 hours, from 8 AM. “Pagdating niya po naghuhugas, kasi meron pong gripo sa labas. Doon na rin po siya nagpapalit, kasi may baby po eh.”

In her #WelcomeHomeSafe post, Mary shared the risks her husband takes while on the job, “Dahil ang partner ko ay isang frontliner, kailangan lagi maliging malinis kaya naman lagi talaga ko nag didisinfect ng bahay at sa tuwing dumadating sya pero pati pala mga damit ay kailangan din malinis.”

“Since non nag-aaral pa po ako, ang ginagamit po talaga ni mama sa mga uniform namin, Ariel po talaga. Hanggang sa mga anak ko — uniform ng anak ko, uniform [ni Ariel] po. Kasi puti [ang uniform], Ariel po talaga.”

“Ito ang aking husband. Bilang isang essential worker na nag-tatrabaho sa isang mall at nakakahalubilo sa maraming tao. Paano nga ba ang pag-iingat na ginagawa namin upang maging safe lalo ngayong panahon ng pandemya?” Roxanne Gozum Reyes proudly shares his husband, Raffael Reyes, a mall worker, and their daily routine in keeping their family safe.

She continues, “Hindi man namin siya sinasalubong pag-uwi, sinisigurado ko naman na handa na ang isang baldeng tubig na may Ariel detergent upang doon na kaagad maibabad at malabhan ang kanyang uniporme… Mahirap man kalaban ang virus, may mga ilang paraan naman upang maging safe.”

After a long day of working outside despite the risks, essential workers look forward to arriving home safely to their families. Ariel aims to protect Filipino delivery riders and all other essential workers so they can be #WelcomeHomeSafe everyday as they go home to their families from outside exposure.

You and your family deserve the #WelcomeHomeSafe experience, too. Protect the people you love most from stains, germs and viruses that may stick on their clothes with Ariel Hygiene Pro today. Shop Ariel products through Lazada or Shopee. For more updates, follow Ariel Philippines on Facebook.