100,000 attend ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ Sunday kick-off rally

AT least 100,000 people attended the ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ kick-off rally held on Sunday at the Rizal Park in Manila.

This is based on the figures released by the office of Manila Police District (MPD) Director BGen. Arnold Thomas Ibay, who said that the program began at around 2 p.m. with a band.

Ibay said a total of 3,587 personnel were deployed to provide security for those who joined the rally. The number was broken as 2,045 members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and 1,295 from other law enforcement forces.

In relation to this, it was learned that 19 participants were given first- aid after suffering from dizziness, minor injuries, hypertension, heat exhaustion, soft tissue swelling, acute gastritis. dyspepsia and vertigo.

No untoward incidents or serious casualties were reported as of this writing.