10K Negros Oriental folk get gov’t aid from PBBM, DSWD

277 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr is flanked by Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, DSWD Field Office-7 (Central Visayas) Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero, and recipients of government aid as the Chief Executive led the distribution of the Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk, and Families (PAFFF) at the Lamberto Macias Sports Complex in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental on Thursday (June 27)

The DSWD led the distribution of Php10,000 to each of the 10,000 beneficiaries who were severely affected by the El Niño phenomenon and the high inflation rate.