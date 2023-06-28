499 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. leads the Philippines at the 12th Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Science, Technology and Innovation (IAMMSTI-12), held on 22 June 2023.

The Philippines expressed support for the development of an ASEAN strategy for carbon neutrality, shared best practices to drive sustainable growth, and expressed commitment to foster closer collaboration amongst the ASEAN Member States. Secretary Solidum encouraged both nature-based and market-based solutions to reduce carbon emissions through carbon pricing instruments.

In April 2021, then President Rodrigo Roa Duterte approved the country’s first Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which sets a 75-percent greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction and avoidance by 2030, as part of the Philippines’ commitment to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

According to the 7th ASEAN Energy Outlook (AEO), ASEAN achieved an energy intensity reduction of 23.8% amidst the pandemic in 2020. Continuing the progress with national targets, though, does not result in achieving the regional target of 32% by 2025. The AEO recommends efforts to include adopting stringent energy efficiency measures, increased electrification, and renewable energy resource optimization.

At this regional gathering of ASEAN STI Ministers, the importance of applied research in translating scientific knowledge into practical solutions that cater to the needs of ASEAN was underscored as a vital component to drive socioeconomic development and innovation.

The IAMMSTI-12 coincided with the launching of the “Digital Future: Advancing Technology & Innovation,” a highly-anticipated event organized by the Digital Future Conference and Exhibition in conjunction with Brunei Mid-Year Conference and Exhibition (MYCE) 2023. Digital Future is a showcase of the latest trends, innovations, and breakthroughs in various aspects of technology.