130 Marawi university bombing survivors receive aid from DSWD

Personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-10 (Northern Mindanao) facilitated on December 20 the distribution of cash aid to individuals and families affected by the December 3 bombing incident at the Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City.

A total of 130 survivors and the families of the two casualties received their financial aid and essential supplies from the DSWD.

Field Office 10 social workers also rendered counseling services to help the survivors process and cope with their traumatic experience.

The DSWD Northern Mindanao Field Office remains committed to supporting the survivors throughout their rehabilitation process.