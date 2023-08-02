140 boys get free circumcision via MPD’s “Operation Tuli”

249 SHARES Share Tweet

A total of 140 young boys benefitted from the free circumcision offered at the 2nd Annual Community Medical Mission : OPERATION TULI of the Manila Police District (MPD) held at the MPD Multi-Purpose Hall on UN Avenue in Ermita, Manila.

MPD Public Information Officer PMajor Philipp Ines said the boys who were circumcized came from various barangays within the city of Manila.

The ‘Operation Tuli’ was conducted from 12 noon onward and was timed with the school break of the beneficiaries.

The community outreach is meant to bring the MPD under the leadership of its Director, PBGen. Andre Dizon, closer to the communities.