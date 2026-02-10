15-year-old boy stabbed dead by 16-year-old over alleged disrespect of 14-year-old gf

332 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR a mere perception of disrespect toward his 14-year-old girlfriend, a 15-year-old boy’s life ended after he was stabbed dead in Tondo, Manila by his fellow teenager aged 16, whom he confronted over the matter.

Police said the victim, a Grade 10 student, was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital where he was rushed, due to stab wounds in the stomach. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy meanwhile, was arrested and is now in police custody.

According to a report from the Manila Police District (MPD)-Homicide Section, the unfortunate incident took place at around 7 p.m. the other night at the Baseco Compound in Tondo.

Before that, there were said to be two previous incidents where the suspect allegedly tried to kick the victim’s girlfriend, the latest of which happened on Saturday last week.

Reportedly, this angered the victim who confronted the suspect, until both agreed to face each other later.

On the said day and time, a CCTV recording reportedly showed the suspect waiting for the victim to come out of the school compound. Both victim and suspect are said to be schoolmates.

When the victim arrived with his friends, an exchange of blows immediately ensued. Through a cellphone video, the suspect was seen holding a knife while engaging in fisticuffs.

Moments later, the victim was seen already holding his bloodied stomach while walking away from the scene along with his friends. He then lost consciousness and fell to the ground.

His friends rushed him to the nearest hospital to no avail.

The suspect fled on foot but got arrested during a follow-up operation by the police, who also recovered the knife used in stabbing the victim. It was stashed in a garbage bin near the suspect’s house.