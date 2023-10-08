15-year-old male student dies after jumping or falling off from building

305 SHARES Share Tweet

A young male student died after jumping or falling off from a building in Sampaloc, Manila the other day.

The boy, aged 15, who was not named, was hanging dead from a bundle of electric wires when found.

A report from the Manila Police District (MPD)- Homicide Section said that at around 1:45 p.m., residents in the area heard a loud thud, followed by sparks coming from a bundle of electrical wirings.

The boy reportedly jumped off from a building located on A. H. Lacson Street in Sampaloc.

The incident was immediately reported to authorities from the MPD- Sampaloc Police Station 4 and the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) for an immediate probe and to establish if the boy jumped or fell from the building.