1,500 Manila policemen to be deployed for Chinese New Year

MPD chief Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay says 1,500 policemen will be deployed in Chinatown for the Chinese New Year celebration. (JERRY S. TAN)

At least 1,500 members of the Manila Police District (MPD) will be deployed in the Manila Chinatown area for the celebration of the Chinese New Year.

Major Philipp Ines, chief of the MPD-Public Information Office, said that MPD Director Arnold Thomas Ibay has given the directive for the deployment of the said uniformed personnel from February 8 to 10, ,2024.

On orders of Ibay, Ines said that the police will be deployed in strategic locations where the most number of people flock, particularly in the vicinity of the Manila Chinatown in Binondo.

Ines said that already, tarpaulins containing advisories are already being put up by the MPD- Station 11 to also remind the public who are going to the area to take part in the celebration.

The MPD has advised the public to be vigilant and avoid being lax while in crowded areas and to avoid wearing expensive jewlery which may attract criminal elements.

A reminder was also issued for them to place their valuables like gadgets and cash, in a portion of their bag where they cannot be easily picked and to avoid talking to strangers.

Manila City Administrator Bernie Ang said that around one million people are expected to flock to the Chinatown area in Binondo in view of the celebration, which will be highlighted by a grand fireworks display at midnight of February 9 and the grand parade on February 10, 2024.