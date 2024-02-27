16 illegal Indians nabbed by BI in Iloilo, Antique

249 SHARES Share Tweet

A TOTAL of 16 illegal Indian nationals said to be undocumented aliens and working in the country without permits were arrested by Bureau of Immigration (BI) intelligence operatives in Iloilo and Antique provinces recently.

BI intelligence division head Fortunato ‘Jun’ Manahan, Jr. reported to Commissioner Norman Tansingco that the Indians were rounded up in a string of arrests conducted by operatives from the Western Visayas last February 22.

Manahan said Tansingco had issued mission orders authorizing the BI agents to conduct the operations following reports received by his office about the alleged increasing presence of illegal Indian nationals in Iloilo and where many residents are allegedly victimized by the aliens’ usurious 5-6 lending racket.

The BI chief said the said the operations signal the start of an intensified drive against illegal aliens outside of Metro Manilla.

“We are intensifying our crackdown against illegal aliens throughout the country, including those who live in the far-flung areas and make a living by engaging in illegal lending activities that prey on our poor countrymen,” Tansingco said.

BI-Region 6 intelligence head Jude Hinolan, who led the arresting teams, said 10 of the Indians were apprehended in the towns of Arevalo and Savana, Iloilo while the six others were arrested in San Jose, Antique.

“Our investigation found that all of them were engaged in lending activities without the proper work permits while some of them are suspected of being illegal entrants for failure to present travel documents,” Hinolan said in his report to BI intelligence chief Manahan.

After the arrest, the 16 illegal aliens committed to the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings.