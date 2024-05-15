165 Chinese nationals deported – BI

166 SHARES Share Tweet

A total of 165 Chinese nationals were deported from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 morning of May 14.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the 165 Chinese nationals are among those arrested by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) on March in Bamban, Tarlac.

Reports of the PAOCC state that they found that the arrested individuals were involved in scamming activities.

They were also found to have violated Philippine immigration laws by failing to present their travel documents, for overstaying, and for being undesirable aliens.

Initially, the BI was set to deport 167 foreign nationals. However, two were deferred departure after having been found to have pending local cases in the Philippines.

The deportees boarded a Philippine Airlines flight to Pudong, China.

As a result of the deportation, all 165 foreign nationals have been included in the BI’s blacklist, effectively barring their re-entry to the Philippines.