Home>News>Metro>17-year-old boy stabbed in the nape during altercation with fellow minors in Sampaloc, Manila
Metro

17-year-old boy stabbed in the nape during altercation with fellow minors in Sampaloc, Manila

Itchie G. Cabayan2
MPD Logo

A heated verbal exchange landed a 17-year-old boy in a critical condition in a hospital the other night after one among a group of youngsters stabbed him in the nape following an altercation at the corner of Matimyas Street and Blumentritt Extension in Brgy. 533 Zone 53, Sampaloc, Manila.

The victim who is a Sampaloc resident, remains confined at the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center (JRMMC) while the suspect who fled the scene on foot is still being hunted down by the police.

An initial probe by the Manila Police District -Station 4 said the incident took place at around 7:30 p.m. the other night.

A backtracking of the CCTV showed that the suspect was initially holding just a dustpan while having a heated verbal exchange with a group of fellow youngsters who were all male too.

The victim then ran off but was pursued by the group, until he tripped. Wen he fell to the ground, the suspect stabbed him in the nape and then fled the scene.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

