18-year-old man wanted for rape nabbed at Gensan Airport

THE PNP-Aviation Security Group, in coordination with General Santos City Police Office – Police Station 7, arrested an 18-year-old departing passenger bound for Manila at the General Santos International Airport, where authorities served a standing warrant of arrest against him on Monday night, February 2, 2026.

It was learned that prior to the arrest regarding a passenger with an outstanding warrant who was about to depart, the Aviation Security Unit 12 personnel collaborated with airport authorities to verify the information and monitor the passenger within the airport.

After confirming the passenger’s identity, authorities intercepted the passenger before boarding and placed him under arrest for the crime of rape in relation to Republic Act 7610 under Republic Act 11648, with no bail recommended.

The arrested passenger was later turned over to the General Santos City Police Office – Police Station 7 for proper documentation and further legal action.

“Our campaign against wanted persons continues. This operation shows that those with outstanding warrants will be held accountable, while proper procedures are strictly observed for the safety of all,” said PBGen Dionisio B Bartolome Jr, Director of the PNP-AVSEGROUP.