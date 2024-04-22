19 vehicles catch fire at NAIA Terminal 3 parking lot due to grassfire

360 SHARES Share Tweet

A TOTAL of 19 vehicles caught fire while parked at the grassy lot serving as the NAIA Terminal 3’s parking extension area on Monday afternoon.

On learning of this, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Eric Ines rushed to the site to check on the fire that hit the area at 1:40 p.m.

He said that luckily, no one was reported hurt or injured in the incident which was declared as ‘fireout’ at 1:57 p.m., adding that airport operations remained normal in all four NAIA terminals.

Ines said the MIAA will continue to be vigilant against the dry grassy areas in the airport complex, assuring the public that ‘the airport’s fire department is always on alert.’

According to him, initial investigation showed that most of the vehicles may be owned by employees and that the grassfire quickly spread due to heat and strong winds.

Of the total 19 vehicles, only one was partially burned while the rest were severely damaged by fire.

MIAA spokesman Atty. Chris Noel Bendijo said the MIAA‘s Fire and Rescue Division personnel immediately conducted mopping operations and are now in the process of establishing how the fire started.

Bendijo said that the MIAA management is awaiting the official report on the incident before they could release further details on the matter.