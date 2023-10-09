1k Paombong residents receive rice from DSWD

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Some 1,000 residents of Paombong, Bulacan receive sacks of premium rice from Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian during a rice distribution activity on Monday (October 9) at the Paombong Municipal Court.

Each beneficiary received a 25-kilo sack of rice which were part of the smuggled rice seized by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in Zamboanga City last May and later donated to the DSWD for distribution to poor households.

The continuous rice distribution being conducted by the DSWD is part of the government’s efforts to provide sufficient food supply to every Filipino.