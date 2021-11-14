2 Former BIFF Reunites with Family after their Surrender in North Cotabato

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Two (2) members from the Local Terrorist Group – Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) reunited with their families after they decided to abandon extremism and live normal lives as they surrendered on November 6, 2021 at Brgy Salunayan, Midsayap, North Cotabato. Their surrender was a joint effort of the Local Government Unit of Midsayap, Midsayap PNP and 34th Infantry Battalion, 6ID, PA.

“This only proves that the security landscape in the area of Midsayap is changing and that the residents of Midsayap want to live peacefully,” said Ltc. Eduardo Vilchez Jr., the Commanding Offcier of 34th Infantry Battalion.

One of the surrenderers said “Gusto ko lang mabuhay ng tahimik at makasama ang aking Pamilya”, which urged them to surrender and present themselves at the Headquarters of 34IB. The two former combatants were accompanied by Commander Abdullah Dhats, Field Commander 105th BC, BIAF-MILF and brought along with them their respective fireams which include two (2) homemade 7.62mm Barret rifle and two (2) magazines with six (6) live ammos.

Major General Juvymax Uy, Commander of 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Central lauded the troops in their continuous efforts of bringing in former combatants to the folds of the government. “Through the continuous efforts of the Local Government Unit of Midsayap and government security forces which are being operationalized by our line units and now proven effective since more members of the BIFF are now deciding to surrender.” Maj. Gen. Uy added. He then further reiterated his call to the remaining members of the BIFF to return to the folds of law as the government has numerous programs in helping them start their new lives.