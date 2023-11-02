2 women illegally-recruited to work in Paris stopped by BI from leaving

332 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO Filipino women who confessed that they were illegally-recruited to work abroad were stopped from leaving the country by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In a report to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the BI’s immigration protection and border enforcement section (I-PROBES) said the two passengers were intercepted at the NAIA terminal 3 before they could board an Air Asia flight to Kuala Lumpur.

It was learned that during the initial interview on the two women, they claimed to be officemates in an Information Technology (IT) networking company and presented documents claiming such but eventually, they confessed that the employment documents they presented are spurious and that these were only given to them by their recruiters whom they only met on Facebook.

The two also admitted that each of them paid their recruiters P75,000 in return for processing their documents to work in Paris. They were later turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for investigation and filing of charges against their illegal recruiters.

“Don’t gamble your lifelong savings by falling prey to these unscrupulous people whose only motives are to earn money at your expense,” Tansingco stressed.

He also warned, for the nth time, would-be overseas workers to avoid “shortcuts” and not to deal with illegal recruiters instead of going through the legal process of securing the appropriate overseas work permits from the government.

“Victims of illegal recruiters are always at the losing end as many of them who were promised lucrative jobs abroad, end up returning to the Philippines empty-handed after being abandoned by their handlers,” the BI chief added.