20 APRI Scholars Graduate from Don Bosco

Gift of Education. Daniel Rey Celso, one of APRI Scholars at Don Bosco, proudly received his diploma with his father, Henry Celso.

Last January 13, 2024, Don Bosco Agro-Mechanical Technology Center presented its 197 graduates during its 22nd Commencement Exercises. Twenty of these graduates are scholars of AP Renewables Inc. (APRI), a subsidiary of Aboitiz Power and the biggest geothermal power producer in the country.

The APRI scholars finished the 15-month technical-vocational training courses on Agribusiness, Agro-Mechanics, and General Electricity which are essential to the agriculture-based economy of the Albay province. Aside from the course training, each scholar was also given free board and lodging, and monthly allowances.

One of the scholars from Tiwi Albay, Daniel Rey Celso, conditioned his mind at a young age that finishing education is one of the best gifts that he can give himself and his family. He finished his vocational course in General Electricity A1.

Daniel Rey also received two awards during their graduation rites, the “Perfect Attendance Award” and the “Conduct Award”.

“Mahirap mabuhay kapag hindi ka nakapagtapos ng pag-aaral. Noong hinikayat ako ng mga ate ko na magtapos ay talagang nagpursige ako nang mabuti.”

Fueled by his gratitude to those who helped him finish his studies, Celso persevered to graduate and landed a regular job as a Quality Control Assistant at Yamashita Mold Philippines Corporation.

“May isa pa po akong kapatid na kasalukuyang pinag-aaral sa kolehiyo ng iba ko pang kapatid. Kaya noong nalaman kong may ganitong scholarship grant ng technical vocational course ang APRI sa pamamagitan ng Don Bosco ay agad ko po itong kinuha upang makatulong din po sa kanila.”

Bro. John Dominic Coral, SDB, Technical Director of Don Bosco Agro-Mechanical Technology Center, also shared, “APRI is helping the institution to fulfill its mission in taking care of the young people, especially the lost, the last and the least, by helping them become good Christians and upright citizens. We are so grateful for the unwavering partnership of APRI with us.”

APRI Vice President for External Affairs Leonardo Robel also extended his congratulations to the new graduates. “We thank the scholars for not giving up. With 20 graduates now, we hope that you (the graduates) will continue to be catalysts for change for you, your family and your community.”

Since 2011, 286 students (123 from MakBan and 199 from Tiwi) have graduated under this program. To ensure employment, scholar graduates are periodically hired by APRI or its contractors. This year, another 10 new scholars are expected to finish their vocational courses.

