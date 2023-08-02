20 kilos of fresh mangoes from Indonesia confiscated at NAIA

277 SHARES Share Tweet

SOME 20 kilos of fresh mangoes from Indonesia were confiscated by the Bureau of Plant Industry at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from an arriving passenger who came from the said country.

Information gathered from the BPI said that the mangoes were brought in at the NAIA terminal 1 by a passenger of PAL flight PR-536 on Wednesday morning. Said mangoes were seized by the Bureau of Customs and turned over to the quarantine services where the BPI holds office.

The passenger reportedly failed to present any documentation for the said fruits, resulting in its confiscation as the fruits may bring pests that might affect the country’s agricultural prodiucts.

The mangoes will be brought by the BPI to their facility for proper disposal.