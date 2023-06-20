2023 Manila Film Festival awards

139 SHARES Share Tweet

A total of 19 awards were given during the awards night of The Manila Film Festival at Metropolitan Theater on Monday, June 19.

Best picture is claimed by The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle, including eight other awards such as the Best Actress award received by Larizze Jason Eco.

Best Actor award was given to Kych Minemoto starring in CTRL-F-ESC.

The City Government of Manila gave cash prizes to the winners of the festival, while the metal trophies were personally made by Vice Mayor Yul Servo Nieto.

Here are the list of awards and corresponding winners:

Best Float Award – The Uncanny

Best Sound Award – Martin Apolinario, The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle

Best Musical Score Award – Brigz Viernes, CTRL-F-ESC

Best Theme Song Award – Aisha Ahamad & Brigz Viernes, Kadiliman from CTRL-F-ESC

Best Production Design Award – Zea Clemente, Voltaire John Lumangaya, Tricia Cruz & Vhan Marco Molacruz, The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle

Best Editing Award – Jason Kyle Julian, Richard Nicole Nicholas & Patrick Edward Garillo, The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle

Best Cinematography Award – Patrick Edward Garillo & Jaime Medina, The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle

Top Grosser Award – The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle

People’s Choice Award – Unspoken

Best Child Performer Award – Prince Espana, The Uncanny

Catalyst for Change Award – CTRL-F-ESC

Best Screenplay Award – Tricia Reena Loi Lorenzana, CTRL-F-ESC

Best Supporting Actress Award – Lotlot Bustamante, Unspoken

Best Supporting Actor Award – Kian Co, The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle

Best Director Award – Carlo James Buan, The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle

Best Actor Award – Kych Minemoto, CTRL-F-ESC

Best Actress Award – Larizze Jason Eco, The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle

Ehemplo Manileño Award – Lou Veloso

Best Picture Award – The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle.