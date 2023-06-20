2023 Manila Film Festival awards

A total of 19 awards were given during the awards night of The Manila Film Festival at Metropolitan Theater on Monday, June 19.
Best picture is claimed by The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle, including eight other awards such as the Best Actress award received by Larizze Jason Eco.
Best Actor award was given to Kych Minemoto starring in CTRL-F-ESC.
The City Government of Manila gave cash prizes to the winners of the festival, while the metal trophies were personally made by Vice Mayor Yul Servo Nieto.
Here are the list of awards and corresponding winners:
- Best Float Award – The Uncanny
- Best Sound Award – Martin Apolinario, The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle
- Best Musical Score Award – Brigz Viernes, CTRL-F-ESC
- Best Theme Song Award – Aisha Ahamad & Brigz Viernes, Kadiliman from CTRL-F-ESC
- Best Production Design Award – Zea Clemente, Voltaire John Lumangaya, Tricia Cruz & Vhan Marco Molacruz, The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle
- Best Editing Award – Jason Kyle Julian, Richard Nicole Nicholas & Patrick Edward Garillo, The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle
- Best Cinematography Award – Patrick Edward Garillo & Jaime Medina, The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle
- Top Grosser Award – The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle
- People’s Choice Award – Unspoken
- Best Child Performer Award – Prince Espana, The Uncanny
- Catalyst for Change Award – CTRL-F-ESC
- Best Screenplay Award – Tricia Reena Loi Lorenzana, CTRL-F-ESC
- Best Supporting Actress Award – Lotlot Bustamante, Unspoken
- Best Supporting Actor Award – Kian Co, The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle
- Best Director Award – Carlo James Buan, The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle
- Best Actor Award – Kych Minemoto, CTRL-F-ESC
- Best Actress Award – Larizze Jason Eco, The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle
- Ehemplo Manileño Award – Lou Veloso
- Best Picture Award – The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle.