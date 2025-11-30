225 San Remigio Families Receive Aboitiz Home Recovery Aid

Smiles and relief fill San Remigio as 225 families receive home recovery support from the Aboitiz Foundation and OneAboitiz—helping them rebuild after the 6.9-magnitude earthquake with cement, materials, and labor assistance made possible through more than ₱3.6 million in donations.

Smiles and relief fill San Remigio as 225 families receive home recovery support from the Aboitiz Foundation and OneAboitiz—helping them rebuild after the 6.9-magnitude earthquake with cement, materials, and labor assistance made possible through more than ₱3.6 million in donations.

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Aboitiz Group, through Aboitiz Foundation, turned over Home Recovery Assistance Packages to 225 families in San Remigio, Cebu, whose homes were damaged by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the province last September 30.

The packages of cement vouchers, construction materials, and cash support were distributed, helping families begin repairing or rebuilding their houses based on their needs while ensuring quality through partner-supplier standards. The Aboitiz Family, whose long-standing commitment to community rebuilding guides the Aboitiz Foundation’s work, was instrumental in making this initiative meaningful and responsive to the needs of affected families.

Of the beneficiaries, 168 households with partially damaged homes received ₱10,000 each, while 57 families whose houses were totally damaged received ₱30,000 each. The support allows affected residents to start restoring safe and livable homes for their families.

This latest assistance forms part of the broader OneAboitiz disaster response following the consecutive crises that hit the country — the earthquake, the succeeding typhoon, and community flooding. To date, OneAboitiz’s combined support for affected areas has reached over ₱17.0 million, benefiting more than 37,000 families across North Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. These efforts include relief and recovery programs for Uwan in North Luzon, Typhoon Tino in the Visayas, and the earthquake impacts in both Cebu and Davao.

During the turnover ceremony in San Remigio, Anton Perdices, Chief Operating Officer of AboitizPower Distribution Utilities, emphasized the strength and resilience of the local families. “When the earthquake happened, it wasn’t only your houses that were shaken — it was your sense of safety and peace of mind. Pero karon, as I stand here, I see something far stronger than destruction. I see families who continue to rise. I see San Remigio — buhi, barog, ug nagpadayon. These vouchers are not just materials; they are tools to rebuild hope, dignity, and the place you call home,” he shared.

Perdices also expressed gratitude to the LGU led by Mayor Mariano Martinez, along with partners Republic Cement, Vic Enterprises, and OneAboitiz volunteers, who have helped amplify stories of courage, unity, and community recovery. He further noted that the spirit of bayanihan extended by OneAboitiz — across leadership, employees, and partners — reflects a shared belief that communities rise stronger when support is given with compassion and purpose.

The Aboitiz Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to support not just immediate relief but long-term rehabilitation, stressing that true recovery happens when families begin restoring their homes, livelihoods, and sense of normalcy.

About Aboitiz Foundation

Aboitiz Foundation, the CSR arm of the Aboitiz Group, is committed to shaping a brighter future for the nation. With 35+ years of empowering communities and driving sustainable development, the Foundation of the Philippines’ first techglomerate is expanding its impact to contribute to nation-building.

Committed to advancing social development, Aboitiz Foundation focuses on three key pillars:

Future Leaders : Ensuring Filipino learners of all ages have access to resources, facilities, and scholarships to prepare them for a rapidly changing world.

: Ensuring Filipino learners of all ages have access to resources, facilities, and scholarships to prepare them for a rapidly changing world. Jobs : Empowering Filipinos with digital tools and skills training to thrive in the global digital economy, fostering an entrepreneurship mindset.

: Empowering Filipinos with digital tools and skills training to thrive in the global digital economy, fostering an entrepreneurship mindset. Climate Action: Developing and implementing environmental programs to construct climate-resilient communities and foster a more sustainable future through nature-based solutions.

Since 1988, the Foundation has shifted from one-time donations to Aboitiz Foundation’s flagship programs, which empower beneficiaries to reach their full potential. By partnering with strategic partners, the foundation creates projects that are scalable, impactful, and aligned with the company’s expertise, benefiting communities throughout the Philippines.