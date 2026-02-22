24 Filipinos forced to work in love scam repatriated from Cambodia

305 SHARES Share Tweet

A TOTAL of 24 Filipinos who were allegedly trafficked and forced to work in online “love scam” operations in Cambodia were repatriated by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

It was learned from BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval that the group arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in the early morning of February 14 aboard a Philippine Airlines flight from Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

She said ,any of those repatriated are in their twenties and lured through online job advertisements promising high salaries for so-called “love scammers” or “love finders,” purportedly in digital marketing roles abroad.

Once deployed, the recruits were forced to engage foreign nationals—primarily from the United States and European countries—through online dating platforms. Victims were eventually redirected to cryptocurrency investment schemes and online casino links sent via messaging applications.

Sandoval said initial interviews revealed that 16 of the individuals left the country as tourists, two exited through irregular migration channels more commonly known as backdoor, while six left as overseas Filipino workers.

Meantime, one female victim was reportedly deployed to Brunei, where she was similarly forced to communicate with targets through online dating applications.