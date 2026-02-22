Home>News>24 Filipinos forced to work in love scam repatriated from Cambodia
News

24 Filipinos forced to work in love scam repatriated from Cambodia

Itchie G. Cabayan1
Filipinos repatriated from Cambodia love scam

A TOTAL of 24 Filipinos who were allegedly trafficked and forced to work in online “love scam” operations in Cambodia were repatriated by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

It was learned from BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval that the group arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in the early morning of February 14 aboard a Philippine Airlines flight from Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

She said ,any of those repatriated are in their twenties and lured through online job advertisements promising high salaries for so-called “love scammers” or “love finders,” purportedly in digital marketing roles abroad.

Once deployed, the recruits were forced to engage foreign nationals—primarily from the United States and European countries—through online dating platforms. Victims were eventually redirected to cryptocurrency investment schemes and online casino links sent via messaging applications.

Sandoval said initial interviews revealed that 16 of the individuals left the country as tourists, two exited through irregular migration channels more commonly known as backdoor, while six left as overseas Filipino workers.

Meantime, one female victim was reportedly deployed to Brunei, where she was similarly forced to communicate with targets through online dating applications.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

Related Articles

Business

DTI launches national trade fair digital mall

VOCP
In lieu of the usual national trade fair organized annually, the Department of Trade and Industry-Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion
Miscellaneous

AirAsia Phils. partners with DOT to take Filipino brand of service excellence to next level

Itchie G. Cabayan
AirAsia Philippines announced having partnered with the Department of Tourism- National Capital Region (DOT-NCR) to level up the "Filipino Brand
DSWD to jeepney drivers
News

DSWD reaches out to habagat-hit jeepney drivers

Journal Online
Heeding the request of jeepney drivers affected by the habagat, a team from the Department of Social Welfare and Development
Jose G. Villaret, Jr.
Strengthening depositor trust in rural banking. Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) Vice President Jose G. Villaret, Jr. (Corporate Affairs Group) underscored the importance of the increase in the maximum deposit insurance coverage (MDIC) to P1 millionper depositor during the recently concluded Rural Bankers Association of the Philippines (RBAP)Angel Network Roadshowin Region 9heldin Dipolog Cityon July 28 29, 2025. The talk on -makers from rural and cooperative banks and raise awareness on the enhanced depositor protection through the adjustment of the MDIC, which took effect on March 15, 2025.
Business

PDIC highlights enhanced depositor protection at RBAP regional roadshow

Journal Online
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining public trust in the banking system during the Region