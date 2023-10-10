24 NorthMin mayors ink MOU with DOST on DRRM partnership

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Twenty-four mayors from region 10 mark a unified commitment towards a more disaster-resilient Mindanao through the simultaneous signing of a memorandum of understanding with DOST on October 4, 2023 at the Limketkai Luxe Hotel, Cagayan de Oro City during the opening day of the HANDA Pilipinas Expo.

In the presence of the DOST Secretary, Dr. Renato U. Solidum Jr, and Undersecretary for Regional Operations, Engr. Sancho A. Mabborang, these LGUs have sealed an agreement to collaborate with DOST and stakeholders in accomplishing the objectives of HANDA Pilipinas Expo and in planning DRR projects and providing necessary data and mechanisms for project implementation.

The Memorandum of Understanding aims to establish cooperation between DOST and LGUs to enhance disaster prevention, and mitigation efforts through capability building; technology, training, and collaborative projects. It underscores the importance of science-based approaches and local engagement in building disaster resilience.

With this manifestation of shared responsibility, the agency has also committed to introduce the DRR Technologies and innovations of DOST and other agencies, and provide technical support for the development, and implementation of identified projects for DRRM.

DOST region 10 pledged to providing capacity building, training, and technical support to LGUs for disaster preparedness and mitigation, including early warning systems and hazard assessment platforms such as GeoRisk P H, and its risk assessment applications, the HazardHunter P H, GeoAnalytics P H, GeoMapper P H, PlanSmart, FaultFinder, 3D EarthRisk as necessary.

The LGUs also committed to adopt and utilize DOST’s DRR technologies, and innovations, and facilitate training for their DRRM officers on the use of Multi-hazard assessment platforms and its risk assessment applications.

For Bukidnon, six mayors have committed, namely: Hon. Jay Warren R. Pabillaran of LGU Malaybalay, represented by the City DRRMO, Mr. Allan J. Comiso; Hon. Rogelio N. Quiño of LGU Manolo Fortich, represented by the Municipal Administrator Mr. Joie Caesar Gaid; Hon. Raymon Charl O. Gamboa of LGU Kalilangan; Hon. Edwin P. Abucayan of LGU Kitaotao; Hon. Vertigo O. Factura of LGU Talakag, and Hon. Gary D. Casiño of LGU Malitbog.

For Misamis Oriental, ten mayors have committed, namely: Hon. Rolando A. Uy of LGU Cagayan de Oro City, represented by the City DRRMO Mr. Nick Jabagat; Hon. Charlie B. Buhisan of LGU Magsaysay, Hon. Stephen S. Tan of LGU Manticao, Hon. Trico T. Taray of LGU Talisayan, represented by the Officer-in-Charge at the Project Management Office, Mr. Christian Bonn Gonzales; LGU El Salvador City Mayor Edgar S. Lignes, LGU Gingoog City Mayor Erick G. Cañosa, represented by the City DRRMO, Mr. Vlademir Geb Duobuzet; LGU Salay Mayor Angelo G. Capistrano Jr., LGU Libertad Mayor Leonardo L. Uy Jr, LGU Opol Mayor Jayfrancis D. Bago, and LGU Binuangan Mayor Dann Isaiah D. Lusterio.

For Misamis Occidental, seven mayors have committed, namely: Hon. Emeterio D. Roa Jr. of LGU Clarin, Hon. Junipher A. Roa of LGU Aloran, Hon. Jesse S. Viña of LGU Concepcion, Hon. Bertoldo J. Murallon Jr. of LGU Don Victoriano, Hon.Andrea Cherry Pink Gutierrez of LGU Lopez Jaena, Hon. Dello T. Lood of LGU Sinacaban, and Hon. Gadwin E. Handumon of LGU Plaridel.

For Camiguin, Mambajao Mayor Yñigo Jesus D. Romualdo was also present and committed.

The signing was held after the press conference of HANDA Pilipinas: Innovations in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Exposition 2023 Mindanao leg.

The HANDA Pilipinas is a nationwide event spearheaded by DOST in three main areas: Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. This event is the first DRRM technology exposition in Mindanao. The HANDA Pilipinas expo aims to enhance the country’s resilience by raising awareness in DRR, informing and capacitating the stakeholders and the public on the DRR technologies of DOST and other agencies, and accelerating the practical use of DOST-developed, funded, and supported innovations and technologies.

DOST-X Regional Director Engr. Romela N. Ratilla also emphasized during her speeches that this signing is only the beginning of many other engagements to come, and DOST-X will be in a mission of inviting more LGUs in the region to partner with and also advocate science, technology, and innovation as major keys against disasters. (Nova Belle C.Calotes, DOST-X)

