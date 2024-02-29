250 shear line-affected fisherfolk in Cam Sur get cash aid from DSWD Bicol

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Some 250 fisherfolk from Santa Elena, Camarines Sur who were affected by the shear line in the area wait for their turn to receive the Php3,000 cash aid from the personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-5 (Bicol Region) on February 26.

The cash aid, given through the agency’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), helps the beneficiaries meet their daily needs while they are unable to venture into the seas to fish due to the continuous inclement weather conditions in their town.

Aside from the provision of cash aid, the Field Office has already extended more than 119,000 family food packs (FFPs) and 200 non-food items amounting to over Php84.6 million to the affected fisherfolk in the region since November 2023 when the effects of the shear line were first felt.