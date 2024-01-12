2,500 jobs offered for jobless Manilenos in Mayor Honey’s ‘Kalinga sa Maynila’

Mayor Honey Lacuna announces job openings being offered by the city through the office of PESO chief Fernan Bermejo. (JERRY S. TAN)

AROUND 2,500 job vacancies were offered at yesterday’s “Kalinga sa Maynila PESO job fair” simultaneously held with the ‘Kalinga sa Maynila‘ barangay forum held in Malate, Manila.

According to Mayor Honey Lacuna, the said job fair was opened to high school graduates, college level, college and tech/voc graduate under the supervision of the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) headed by Fernan Bermejo and in coordination with the Department of Labor and Employment – National Capital Region and DOLE NCR Manila Field Office.

The said job fair was held from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the corner of A. Vasquez corner Gen. Malvar Streets in Malate, Manila in District 5 and entertained applicants from barangays 696, 697, 698, 699 and 703.

Meanwhile, Lacuna said that the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES) is also underway, with 40 slots offered to the city of Manila by the KNC Group of Companies for the first batch only.

Pursuant to Republic Act No. 109171 and Republic Act No. 7323, the SPES has different requirements for non-students, students and out-of-school youths (OSYs).

Applicants are advised to await the all of an online facilitator from PESO to confirm their application before readying the following documentary requirements: Photocopy of Birth Certificate or any document indicating date of birth or age (must be 18-29 years old); and photocopy of the latest Income Tax Return (ITR) of parents/legal guardian or certification issued by BIR that the parents/guardians are exempted from payment of tax or original Certificate of Indigence or original Certificate of Low Income issued by the Barangay/DSWD or CSWD where the applicant resides.

For students, additional requirements are as follows:Photocopy of proof of average passing grade such as Class card or Form 138 of the previous semester or year immediately preceding the application and original copy of Certification by the School Registrar as to passing grade immediately preceding semester/year, if grades are not yet available.

In the case of OSYs, an additional requirement would be the original copy of certification as OSY issued by the DSWD/CSWD or the authorized Barangay Official where the OSY resides.

Lacuna reminded applicants that only those with complete requirements will be processed.