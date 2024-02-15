260 couples wedded via ‘Lingkod Manilenyo: Kasalang Bayan 2024’

249 SHARES Share Tweet

A total of 260 couples who have been living together in Manila without the sanctity of marriage were wedded en masse on Valentine’s Day.

The mass wedding, which was fully supported by Mayor Honey Lacuna, is a project of Vice Mayor Yul Servo under the program, ‘Lingkod Manilenyo.’

Servo thanked Lacuna for helping him mount the mass wedding by way of tapping all local government units whose involvement made the program a success.

The mass wedding, dubbed, ‘Kasalang Bayan,’ was held at the Paco Park in Manila on February 14, 2024.

The vice mayor said that the mass wedding is also part of his annual celebration of his birth month. Servo’s birthday is on February 22.

Last year, hundreds of couples also availed of the free wedding, making them legally married couples under the Roman Catholic rites.

It was learned that an information drive was done in all districts in the City of Manila, especially for those who are qualified.