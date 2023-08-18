31k students, 32k parents, guardians benefit under DSWD’s Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program

Struggling and non-reader incoming Grade 2 learners listen attentively during the reading session conducted by trained college student-tutors of DSWD’s Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program.

Struggling and non-reader incoming Grade 2 learners listen attentively during the reading session conducted by trained college student-tutors of DSWD’s Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has started conducting reading sessions for the struggling and non-reader incoming Grade 2 students as well learning sessions for the parent- and guardian-beneficiaries of the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program.

Since the program’s rollout on Monday (August 14), some 31,335 struggling and non-reader students from participating public elementary schools in the National Capital Region (NCR) were given reading sessions simultaneously.

Incoming Grade 2 students from Parang Elementary School in Marikina, Legarda Elementary School in Manila, and Odelco Elementary School in Quezon City, among others participated in the discussions and activities such as ABAKADA Reading and conduct of Comprehensive Rapid Literacy Assessment (CRLA).

Over 32,136 parents and guardians of struggling or non-reader student-beneficiaries also participated in the Nanay-Tatay teacher sessions conducted by the Youth Development Workers (YDWs).

Under the pilot of Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program, 2nd to 4th-year college students from select state universities and colleges (SUCs) as well as local government-run universities in NCR were capacitated to become tutors and YDWs.

Tutors conduct reading tutorial sessions to teach students who are either struggling or non-readers while YDWs conduct Nanay-Tatay module sessions for parents and guardians on effective parenting with topics such as understanding the self as a parent, dynamics of the Filipino family, challenges in parenting, child development, and children’s rights, among others.

Reading sessions and Nanay-Tatay teacher sessions will be conducted during the school break of elementary students this August. Saturday sessions will also be conducted from September to November.

The Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program is the reformatted educational assistance of DSWD, in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) that offers short-term work and learning opportunities for college students belonging to low-income families in exchange for providing tutoring services and learning sessions to struggling learners and their parents or guardians, respectively.

The project is continuously and simultaneously being conducted in different public elementary schools in Metro Manila.