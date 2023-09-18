2k garbage collected in International Cleanup Day in Cagayan

249 SHARES Share Tweet

TUGUEGARAO CITY – At least 500 environmental partners and stakeholders from the business sector, national government agencies, municipal and barangay local government units teamed up in cleaning the Pinacanauan river and tributaries in time for the International Cleanup Day on September 16 (Saturday).

More than 2,200 kilos of garbage such as plastic wrappers, straws, bottle caps and styrofoam were collected in the international cleanup activity with the theme “Clean Seas for Healthy Fisheries.” Most of the volunteers were employees of SM City Tuguegarao, along with some participating employees of government agencies, police and firefighters.

“Environmental volunteerism is alive,” said Department of Environment and Natural Resources regional director Gwendolyn Bambalan as she urged that garbage must be properly disposed of and not in rivers, especially plastics that end up in the seas, which are likely to destroy marine biodiversity. SM Tuguegarao mall manager Kristine Iris Ceballos said they have been implementing year-round sustainable programs called the green movement. She emphasized that their operations are aligned with sustainable and environment-friendly practices focused on energy conservation, solid waste reduction and water conservation. “This is our commitment for environmental responsibility and sustainability, dedication to reducing carbon footprint, conserving resources, and promoting eco-friendly practices,” she added.

Maria Angelica Perez, a student leader, said they will constantly help in conserving the environment as they will soon be the adult leaders who will spearhead environmental advocacy and volunteerism.

The international cleanup day involves multisectoral marine environment and ocean conservation efforts of stakeholders and in line with target of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030). (Vill Gideon Visaya)