3 victims of pseudo-call centers abroad intercepted at NAIA

249 SHARES Share Tweet

THREE more victims of a human trafficking ring involved in recruiting Filipinos to pseudo-call centers abroad were intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said officers of the BI’s travel control and enforcement unit reported that the three victims, all in their 20’s and early 30’s, were intercepted after attempting to depart on board a Philippine Airlines flight to Cambodia, initially claiming to be former co-workers traveling for a five-day vacation.

However, officers doubted their purpose after noting several inconsistencies in their statements and the victims eventually admitted that they were recruited to work in Cambodia upon their arrival.

“We suspect that the three are also victims of the trafficking ring. Their trip was arranged by foreign nationals that they do not personally know,” Tansingco said.

The passengers were referred to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for further investigation on the circumstances of their recruitment, and eventual filing of cases against their traffickers.

The BI chief warned aspiring overseas workers not to accept offers to work abroad illegally, saying there are a lot of Filipinos repatriated who were victimized by this trafficking ring.