31 BI personnel sworn in as PAF reservists

A total of 31 immigration officers comprising the newest batch were sworn in as reservists of the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

During the ceremony held on May 4 at the Philippine Air Force Gym, Villamor Air Force Base in Pasay City, a total of 31 immigration personnel were hailed as reservists after completing their three-month Basic Citizen Military Training.

BI Deputy Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado attended the event and served as witness during the swearing-in ceremony.

He said the group is the third batch of immigration personnel to complete the program, showcasing the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) personnel to contribute further to national defense.

For his part, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco commended the new batch of graduates.

“These personnel have gone above and beyond their duties to serve their country. We commend their efforts and their dedication to the flag,” he said.

It was learned that during their training, the said immigration personnel underwent intensive drills in military tactics, discipline, and leadership.

The newly sworn-in reservists will now join the PAF – Air Force Reserve Center, operating under the esteemed 1st Intelligence Security Wing Reserve.

The fresh batch is expected to contribute to safeguarding the nation and bolstering security measures as part of the PAF’s reserve team, the BI chief said.