31K registrants recorded by Comelec on first day of 2026 BSKE and SRAP registration

Comelec Chairman George Garcia announces 31,000 registrants on first day of 2026 BSKE at SRAP registration. (JERRY S. TAN)

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia announced that it recorded 31,000 registrants on the first day of the voter registration period held for the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in Metro Manila and the relaunch of the Special Register Anywhere Program (SRAP).

Citing Comelec data, Garcia said there are a total of 31,899 eligible voters who registered on October 20 (Monday) alone, to be able to vote in the upcoming polls. Of the number, a total of 1,257 are from Metro Manila.

In the SRAP sites, Region IV-A (Calabarzon) registered the most number of registrants at 8,290, followed by Region III (Central Luzon) with 4,100; Region XII (SOCCSKSARGEN) with 1,999 and Region XI (Davao) with 1,867.

Garcia said the voters’ registration will run for seven months and will end on May 18, 2026.

He said that the Comelec targets to get 1.4 million voters during the entire period of the registration.