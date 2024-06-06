32K former 4Ps monitored children now diploma holders; 49 board exams topnotchers

332 SHARES Share Tweet

A senior official of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported on Tuesday (June 4) that more than 32,000 former monitored children of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) have successfully completed their tertiary education from 2016 up to April 30.

“We are delighted that a total of 32,556 former monitored children under our flagship poverty alleviation program are now diploma holders. Through 4Ps, we aim to break the intergenerational cycle of poverty by investing in human capital,” DSWD Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao said.

The program has recorded exemplary students. Some 82 formerly monitored children graduated magna cum laude, 1,135 cum laude, and 132 children received special distinctions.

“These figures are testament that 4Ps and the funds of the government are being utilized properly. They are solid indications that DSWD’s 4Ps is a valuable tool in effectively investing in human capital,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson,

said.

More than 6,000 graduates also passed their respective board examinations, making them licensed teachers, engineers, architects, and midwives, according to Asst. Secretary Dumlao.

“Just recently, another former 4Ps monitored child secured the top spot in the March 2024 Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) in elementary level. Notably, from 2018 to present, a total of 49 former 4Ps monitored children got the highest scores in various board examinations,” the DSWD spokesperson pointed out.

Khane Cervantes, from Davao Oriental, is now a licensed teacher after she, together with two other examinees, aced the LET with 92.40% rating. Cervantes also graduated Magna Cum Laude from Davao Oriental State University-Cateel Campus.

Khane was a scholar of the Commission on Higher Education Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (CHED-UniFAST) Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES).

“Naging advantage po talaga sa akin bilang isang 4Ps beneficiary dahil po naging iskolar po ako ng CHED UniFAST. Dahil dito natustusan ang aking pag-aaral hanggang sa nakatapos ako sa kolehiyo.” Khane has said in an interview.

(Becoming a CHED UniFAST scholar was truly advantageous for me as a 4Ps beneficiary. Thanks to this opportunity, my education was fully supported, allowing me to complete my college degree.)

The TES is a grant-in-aid program under Republic Act 10931 or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act given to qualified students enrolled in CHED recognized public and provincial higher education institutions.

It prioritizes the beneficiaries of 4Ps and other households included in the Listahanan by supporting at least the partial cost of tertiary education, inclusive of education-related expenses.

“The DSWD takes pride in Khane’s achievement. She is proof that our Department’s initiatives are not only enabling the youth to pursue their education. We are also honing them to become responsible and productive members of our society,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said.

Launched in 2008 and institutionalized by Republic Act No. 11310, the 4Ps is the national poverty reduction strategy and human capital investment program that provides conditional cash transfer to poor households for a maximum period of seven years to improve their children’s health, nutrition and education.