36 Bulakenyo jobseekers secure immediate employment at local job fair

YOU GOT THE JOB. (Far left) Provincial Public Employment Service Office Project Development Officer I Carlo Galvez with eight out of the 36 who were hired on the spot by SSA Service Cooperative during the recent Job Fair for Local Employment of the Provincial Government of Bulacan through the PPESO that was held at Robinsons Place Malolos, City of Malolos, Bulacan.

CITY OF MALOLOS – Thirty-six Bulakenyo jobseekers walked into the Job Fair for Local Employment at Robinsons Malolos here and walked out with new careers, achieving “Hired on the Spot” (HOTS) status.

This immediate success story, split evenly between 18 males and 18 females, serves as a powerful testament to urgent demand for local talent and quality of opportunities available within the province.

A highly successful event drew 427 registered jobseekers and featured 25 local companies offering a total of 2,420 local job vacancies across various sectors. Such a high conversion rate also saw 65 additional applicants classified as “nearly hired,” indicating a robust pipeline of employment matches.

HOTS success stories were best captured by Bravegio Santos, a 22-year-old from Barihan, City of Malolos, who was hired as a service crew member for Jollibee Sta. Rita, Guiguinto.

“Maraming salamat po sa pagbuo ng event na ito na sobrang madaming matutulungan na gustong maging empleyado at mabigyan ng magandang kinabukasan ang mga taong nakisali sa job fair na ito,” Santos said.

In a message delivered by Paombong Councilor James Santos, Governor Daniel R. Fernando emphasized that supporting Bulakenyo youth in finding decent and honorable employment is a top priority—a bridge to supporting their families and aspirations.

“Nawa ay makahanap kayo ng trabaho na inyong ipinagdarasal, trabaho na karapat-dapat na para sa inyo. Hindi lamang trabaho na kikita kayo kundi trabaho na magiging extended home kung saan maipapakita ninyo ang inyong husay at galing na lilinangin sa mga darating pang panahon,” the governor said.

In addition to job matching, this fair featured a valuable “One-Stop Shop” corner, streamlining applicant process by providing essential government services, including Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Philippine Health Insurance (PhilHealth), Pag-IBIG, and Social Security System (SSS). (May Arlene Torres and Krissa Alexis)