37 Chinese nationals nabbed in Parañaque village

Photo shows some of the 37 Chinese nationals nabbed by BI operatives in Paranaque. (JERRY S. TAN)

A TOTAL of 37 Chinese nationals allegedly involved in illegal retail in Parañaque were arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI-intelligence division chief Fortunato ‘Jun’ Manahan, Jr., in a report to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, said that the 37 Chinese nationals were arrested inside the Multinational Village in Parañaque on the afternoon of June 4, 2024.

Those nabbed comprised of seven females and 30 males who were found to be illegally involved in food retail, groceries, and restaurants in the area.

Tansingco lauded the operatives and declared that “the Bureau of Immigration will not tolerate illegal work practices and will continue to take necessary actions against those who violate our laws.”

He said the arrest stemmed from intelligence reports received by his office about foreign nationals working illegally inside the subdivision.

“We received credible information about foreign nationals engaging in illegal retail activities, and our team acted swiftly to address these violations. This operation is part of our ongoing efforts to uphold the integrity of our immigration laws and protect local businesses from unfair competition,” the BI chief said.

Meanwhile, all 37 aliens will be detained in the BI’s facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig pending resolution of the deportation cases to be filed against them.