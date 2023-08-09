375 families displaced by fire receive assistance from Mayor Honey

Mayor Honey Lacuna, assisted by (left) Manila social welfare chief Re Fugoso and Vice Mayor Yul Servo (right), distributes cash assistance to 375 families who lost their homes to a fire in Port Area recently, among them a resident in wheelchair. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna distributed financial assistance to hundreds of families who were displaced by fire that hit their homes in Port Area, Manila recently.

Once again, Lacuna called on the fire victims to always prioritize saving their own lives and those of their loved ones instead of their possessions which she said, are replaceable, unlike lives.

The mayor also reminded the residents to be always careful and avoid things that cause fire such as unattended appliances that are turned on or lit candles.

“Walang may kagustuhan na tayo ay masunugan pero katulad ng lahat ng Pilipino, tayong mga Manilenyo ay babangon at babangon, anumang sakuna ang mangyari sa atin at ang inyong pamahalaan ay inyong kaagapay upang makabangon muli,” she assured.

The mayor added: “Pipilitin naming kayo ay matulungan pa sa mga susunod na araw.”

Manila department of social welfare chief Re Fugoso said that a total of 375 families and 14 unattached individuals received P10,000 each.

The amount, she said, is expected to help the affected families start anew.

Lacuna was assisted by Vice Mayor Yul Servo, Congressman Irwin Tieng and Manila City Councilors.

It will be recalled that during the first week of August, about 60 houses in Tamburong, Barangay 650, Port Area, Manila were razed by fire that lasted for five hours.

The fire, which reportedly began at 4:57 p.m. at the house owned by one Diosa Aggabab, reached fourth alarm and was declared fire-out at 9:49 p.m. already.

Fire rapidly spread in the residential area where homes were made of light materials.

No one was reported killed or harmed and investigators are looking into what caused the said fire.