38 new BI personnel ready for deployment after completing training

A TOTAL of 38 newly-trained immigration personnel were awarded certificates of completion for the intensive 11-day Fast Track Border Control Officers’ Module 1 (BCOM-1) program.

The Fast Track BCOM-1 program encompasses a comprehensive curriculum focusing on the latest border control techniques, immigration procedures, and security protocols. It is designed to provide a swift yet thorough foundation for officers entering the critical role of being primary inspectors in the airports.

The batch comprised of 22 female and 16 male graduates and the entire group is made up of immigration officers, as well as other personnel that will serve as acting immigration officers for augmentation teams.

Tansingco then emphasized the crucial role of the newly-appointed officers in augmenting manpower during the holiday rush at airports.

“The BI remains committed to strengthening its workforce and maintaining the highest standards of border control. This will further contribute to a seamless travel experience for passengers, ensuring heightened security measures during this busy season,” he added.

“Among them, the diversity of academic backgrounds is evident, ranging from juris doctors, psychology and communications majors, architects, to accountants,” BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.

“Several have earned promotions within the organization, while seven participants bring valuable perspectives having transferred from other government agencies,” he added.