3k parents, guardians receive cash-for-work on 2nd day of payout under Tara Basa! Tutoring Program

Close to 3,000 parents and guardians of student beneficiaries of the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program wait for their turn to receive their cash-for-work (CFW) from personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on the second day of payout at the Valenzuela City People’s Park Amphitheater on Thursday (December 28).

In exchange for attending the Nanay-Tatay learning sessions, parents and guardians are given Php235 fee per session. They are also required to assist their children in preparing their needs for learning and reading and in their after-reading assignments.

On Wednesday (December 27), around 2,000 parents and guardians also received their CFW from the DSWD in Valenzuela City.

The Tara, Basa! Tutoring program is one of the DSWD‘s initiatives that aims to address the needs of college students in difficult circumstances as well as elementary learners assessed to be struggling or non-readers.