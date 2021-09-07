4 Important Steps You Need To Take Before Getting A Pet Fish

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Fish are a staple of the exotic pet industry and can make great pets, as long as you follow some simple guidelines. Before getting a pet fish for the first time, it is important to make yourself aware of what you need to do in order to care for your little buddy. The following steps will guide you on what you should be doing when it comes to taking care of your “aquatic” new friend.

Do Your Research

First and foremost, research the type of fish you are looking to bring home. There are many different types of fish that you can choose from, located all throughout the world. You can choose shrimp, angelfish, catfish, goldfish – the list goes on and on! Go for an online fish store that can offer a wide range of different types of fish. The most important thing to remember is to research where your fish comes from before buying it. Sometimes fish can pick up parasites or other diseases that can harm them or your other fish. By doing a little research ahead of time, you should be able to narrow down your choices and find a fish that is right for you and your family.

Make yourself aware of all the different types of fish, their diets, and their unique behaviors. This will help you to decide which type of fish would be best suited for you. Different types of fish have different needs when it comes to habitats and care, so doing research is vital before going out and buying a new fish friend.

Research the needs of your potential pet fish. There are many types of freshwater fish, saltwater fish, and even amphibian fish that can make great pets – but only if you know what to expect! Different species (and even different individuals within one species) have different care requirements when it comes to tank size, lighting, and diet. Some fish have very specific environmental needs in order to survive in captivity – it is important that you do your research before going out and getting a pet fish. In addition, the more colorful or unique the type of fish you choose, the higher your initial investment will be.

Choose Your New Aquarium Wisely

Once you have picked out the type of fish that interests you, it is time to acquire an aquarium! An important factor to remember is the size of the aquarium your fish should have. The wider and longer the fish tank, the better off your little fish will be. A small fish tank does not allow enough space for fish to swim freely and often leads to unhealthy living conditions for your new pet friend. Furthermore, a larger aquarium makes maintaining a pleasant environment for your fish much easier.

It is very important to introduce your fish slowly and carefully into their new living environment. When bringing home a new pet fish, it is best to wait one week after adding water to the tank before introducing them in. This gives the water time to properly “cycle” or become accustomed to living aquatic conditions. Fish are extremely sensitive to changes in their living environment and even the smallest change can cause them a lot of stress. It is best to allow your water to adjust before adding in your new pet fish.

When you add your brand new pet fish, it is important to slowly acclimate them to their surroundings before going all out and filling up their tank with other fish. Again, this will reduce the shock that your pet fish experiences after you bring them home. To properly acclimate them to their environment, float their container in the tank for about 10 minutes before allowing it to fall into the water. This gives your fish time to move around and adapt to its new surroundings at a slow pace.

Maintain Your New Friend

Important factors of fish care include water temperature, water quality, and tank cleanliness. These are all very important when it comes to the health of your new pet. Without proper water conditions (both in terms of temperature and cleanliness), you can expect that your beloved fishy friend will not be living long. It is important to monitor these factors daily in order to maintain a healthy living environment for your pet fish. A good rule of thumb is to have a thermometer in your fish tank so you can monitor the exact water temperature.

It is also crucial that you feed your new pet the proper type of food at the appropriate times. Fish are very sensitive when it comes to their diets and will get sick if they are not fed properly. The best way you can tell if your fish are getting the nutrients they need is through their color. If your fish have a healthy shine to them, it means that they are eating well and all of their nutritional needs are being met. However, if you notice unhealthily dull colors in your fish, you can rest assured knowing that they most likely require more food or require different types of food.

Maintain Your New Aquarium

As is the case with any pet, fish require care over time. This pertains to both their living environment and their tank surroundings. There are several things that you can do in order to ensure your aquarium is safe for your pet fish. One important factor of fish care is maintaining good water conditions. This includes temperature, filtration, and water cleanliness.

Another factor of fish care is tank maintenance. In order to ensure that your aquarium remains a safe environment for your pet, you have to make sure you are putting in the work to keep it clean. It is important to usually change about 25% of your water every week. This will vary depending on how many fish you have in your tank.

After reading this article, you should have gained the knowledge that it takes to properly care for your new pet fish. Becoming educated about your very first aquarium will make all of the difference in the world when it comes to keeping their environment healthy and clean. By following these 4 easy steps, you can be guaranteed that your experience with owning a pet fish will be a positive one.