4,000 former 4Ps monitored kids now licensed professional teachers – DSWD

More than 4,000 former monitored children of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) are now licensed professional teachers (LPT), an official of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said on Wednesday (June 19).

“This accomplishment highlights the positive impact of the 4Ps on the educational attainment of its beneficiaries, and the importance of encouraging poor households to invest in the education of their children,” said DSWD Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao, who is also the agency’s spokesperson.

The 4Ps’ National Program Management Office (NPMO) under Director Gemma Gabuya has recorded a total of 1,225 Elementary-level and 3,129 Secondary-level education graduates who passed the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) since the agency started monitoring LET takers among 4Ps monitored children.

“In the recent LET given last March with the results released in May, we also have reported former 4Ps monitored children who topped the said exam,” the agency spokesperson pointed out.

Among the former 4Ps monitored children who were topnotchers in the March 2024 LET were Khane Jevie Rose S. Cervantes ( Top 1) from Davao Region and Jennifer G. Manrique (Top 9) from the MIMAROPA Region for the Elementary Level. For the Secondary Level, topnotchers were Christian Albert B. Paskil and Clarence Joy D. Salmorin both from MIMAROPA (Top 5); Jellian H. Calipes (Top 6) from Davao Region, and Joanne E. Cagata (Top 8) from the Caraga region.

“We are immensely proud of these former 4Ps beneficiaries who have shown dedication and excellence in their chosen field. Their achievements inspire us to continue our efforts to support the education of children of 4Ps households,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao said.

Clarence Joy Delos Santos Salmorin, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in Secondary education Major in Science at the Mindoro State University (Bongabong Campus), expressed her gratitude to the DSWD for the cash grants she received from 4Ps.

“Lubos akong nagpapasalamat sa Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) sa pagkakataong maging parte ang aming pamilya sa benepisyo na aming natatanggap mula sa inyong programa,” Salmorin said.

(I am deeply grateful to the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) for the opportunity to be part of the program.)

“Nawa ay marami pa kayong matulungan na mga katulad ko na nagmula sa simpleng pamilya ngunit may malaking pangarap na maiahon sila sa kahirapan,” she added.

(I hope that you can help more people, like me, who come from simple families but have big dreams of rising out of poverty.)

The 4Ps is one of the DSWD’s flagship programs aimed at eradicating extreme poverty and promoting human capital development through the provision of education, nutrition, and health grants.