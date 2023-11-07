43 Pinoys arrive from Israel

139 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said that 43 Filipinos who were able to escape war-torn Israel arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday.

It was learned that those who arrived at around 3 p.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 included a baby.

They were flown in via Etihad Airways flight EY-425 and comprised the sixth batch of Filipinos who have been repatriated from Israel, since war erupted between Israel and the militant Hamas.

On Monday, the fifth batch of repatriates arrived, composed of 23 Filipinos that also included a baby.

The said fifth batch also included Mary June Prodigo, sister of Grace Prodigo-Cabrera, the fourth Filipino who got killed in Israel. Mary June arrived carrying the remains of her sister.

DMW Officer-In-Charge (OIC) Hans Leo Cacdac said that in total, 184 OFWs have already returned tdo the country.

The OFWs who arrived, it was learned, were given repatriation assistance package and P50,000 each.