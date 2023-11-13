47 BI personnel take Mandarin language program

194 SHARES Share Tweet

A TOTAL of 47 immigration frontline personnel graduated on Friday from an introductory mandarin language course led by Chiang Kai Shek College.

Held at Chiang Kai Shek College Auditorium in the afternoon of November 10, the graduation ceremony marked the successful completion of the program aimed at providing a more efficient service to Chinese-speaking clientele.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the 47 graduates are comprised of employees assigned at the country’s premier ports and frontline offices.

The Basic Mandarin Language Program, consisting of a 50-hour curriculum split into 25 comprehensive sessions, were scheduled at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 from July 11 to October 3, while another batch was held at the BI Main office from July 10 to October 9.

The program equipped immigration personnel with the fundamentals of Mandarin Chinese language, cultural insights, and practical exercises, the BI Chief said.

Tansingco said the event was graced by Guest of Honor Marilyn Jansiongkun. Director of Wong Chun Seng Memorial Preschool and Keynote Speaker Consul General Wang Yue of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Philippines.

Tansingco cited the significance of Mandarin language proficiency in the context of immigration and international travel, adding that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese nationals ranked second in the highest number of foreign arrivals in the country.

“These newly acquired skills of our officers will foster positive client interactions and enhance intercultural communication. Not only will we enhance the overall travel experience of the growing number of Chinese speaking travelers in our country, we will also reinforce the Philippines as a welcoming and hospitable destination,” Tansingco stressed.