4Ps beneficiaries join nationwide clean-up drive

Beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) join the nationwide clean-up drive on Saturday (January 6).

The clean-up drive, dubbed as KALINISAN (Kalinga at Inisyatiba para sa Malinis na Bayan) SA BAGONG PILIPINAS program was organized by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Office of the President to encourage every Filipino to contribute in attaining a clean and healthy environment for all.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for National Household Targeting System and 4Ps Marites Maristela, together with other government officials, including DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr., join the clean-up drive in Baseco, Tondo in the City of Manila.