4Ps beneficiaries learn digital financial literacy from experts

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Some 58 Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries learn the importance of digital literacy and savings during the pilot implementation of the 4Ps Digital Financial Literacy Program on Saturday (February 24) at the DSWD Central Office Auditorium, Quezon City.

Resource speakers from Landbank of the Philippines (LBP), Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) Foundation, and mobile banking applications, GCash and Maya, were present to discuss the different digital financial services that the 4Ps beneficiaries can use to efficiently save money.

The 4Ps beneficiaries were also oriented on online banking safety to prevent themselves from scams and fraud.